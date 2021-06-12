BRADLEY — Patricia “Pat” Nelson, 82, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (June 8, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.
She was born July 29, 1938, in Anna, the daughter of David and Reba (Cox) Bartruff. Patricia married Robert “Bob” Nelson on Oct. 5, 1957, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Pat enjoyed camping. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She looked forward to Friday nights which was “pizza night” with the kids and grandkids. Most of all, Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Bob Nelson, of Bradley; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Sherri and Wilbur Dayhoff, of Bourbonnais, and Jodi and Jeff Parks, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Lindsay Surf (Levi Coddington), Amber (Jason) Glidewell, Adam (Maegen) Surf, Ashley (Matt) Perreault, Taylor Parks (Mike Brotsch) and Mackenzie Parks; six great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Abigail, Jaxon, Alexis, Colton and Otto; one sister, Mary Maxwell, of Manteno; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Wesley Bartruff and Norman Bartruff.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17 until the 11 a.m. memorial service in All Saints Cemetery Chapel, Bourbonnais, followed by inurnment.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
