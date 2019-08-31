Patricia Muehler, 67, of Bradley, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. She was born April 6, 1952, in Joliet to Richard and Arline (Blogg) Armstrong. She married Don “Max” Muehler on Sept. 23, 1983, at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Kankakee.
Patricia was a clerical worker for Illinois Department of Human Services for 17 years. She grew up a fan of the Chicago Cubs and cherished the moment when they finally won the World Series. She loved crocheting for craft shows and county fairs, where she won numerous first prizes and best-of-show awards. She also enjoyed making gifts for her grandchildren, family and friends. Patricia loved hanging out with her husband, getting together with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, of Bradley; two daughters, Tanya (Dan) Muehler, of Bourbonnais, and Barbi Green (Michael Newman) of Frankfort; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Ruth Armstrong, of Branson, Mo.; her brother Dave Armstrong, of Holland, Mich.; and her grandchildren, Trevor Muehler, and the twins Rylee and Zoey Green; and her niece Ahneke Armstrong.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation and short service was held Aug. 18, 2019, at Jensen Memorial Chapel in Bourbonnais. Please visit www.jensenmemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor on a future date.
