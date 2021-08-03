Patricia Layne

MANTENO — Patricia A. “Pat” Layne, 84, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (July 28, 2021) at her home.
She was born April 17, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Yvonne M. Hughes Mallaney.
Pat married John R. Layne on June 14, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. He preceded her in death Aug. 10, 1996.
She was a kindergarten teacher in the Manteno School District, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Patricia was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Kankakee and National College of Education. She also attended Illinois State University, Governors State University and Olivet Nazarene University.
She was a member of the Manteno Women’s Club.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are one son, J.B. Layne, of Manteno; one daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Ron Adamson, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Nicole Adamson, Tayler Layne and Carson Layne; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary, Florence and Ruth; and one brother, Joe.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
