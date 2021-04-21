patricia hunter

KANKAKEE — Patricia M. Hunter, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.
She was born March 10, 1934, in Bradley, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Frantz Morrow.
Patricia married James Hunter on May 24, 1952, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death April 19, 2020.
She had been a homemaker.
Patricia had also worked at Hammes & McCarty, Armour Pharmaceutical, and Olsten Temp Services.
She had been a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee and then St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly known as St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church).
Patricia was a member of the Women of the Moose and the CCW.
She enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, traveling, water skiing and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lana Hunter, of Essex; two grandchildren, Megan Bull, of Manteno, and John Hepler, of Florida; and two great-grandchildren, Kloey Bull and Daymien Bull, both of Bourbonnais; one sister, Betty Chambers, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ann Hunter; one sister, Linda Morrow; and one brother-in-law, Robert Chambers.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. John Paul II – West Campus, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II – West Campus.
