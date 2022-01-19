Patricia Herrmann

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Patricia D. Herrmann (nee Jensen) passed away Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022) in Arlington Heights, at the age of 90.
Patricia, the daughter of Peter and Florence (nee Schafer) Jensen, was born Dec. 21, 1931.
An avid learner and bright student, Patricia attended a small, one-room grade school in Chebanse, followed by Herscher Township High School. The first in her family to enroll in college, she graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of St. Francis, Joliet. In 1956, she joined the otherwise all-male mathematics department at Arlington High School as a teacher. After teaching high school for six years, Patricia was the recipient of an NSF Graduate Research Fellowship to Northwestern University. While cherishing the honor and opportunity, Patricia instead began her family with her husband, Thomas Herrmann, whom she married Aug. 2, 1958, and with whom she had four daughters.
After many years at home raising her daughters, Patricia worked for a bank and as a customer service representative for JC Penney.
Patricia enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, attending plays and musicals, solving “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles, cheering for the Chicago Bulls and supporting her granddaughters at their sporting events (and encouraging them to take math seriously!). Patricia was enthusiastic about playing piano and writing articles that appeared in the Daily Herald’s Neighbor Fencepost section. She was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon, Kappa Gamma Pi and NAMI. While raising her children, Patricia volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and CCD teacher. Her later years found her mentoring in District 21 as a member of OASIS, volunteering at St. Mary School and singing as a member of the choir at St. Mary Parish, where she was a member for almost 45 years.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Thomas; daughters, Mary (Chuck) Fredericks, Patricia Anne Herrmann and Joan Leon; granddaughters, Amanda Leon (Ryan Kim) and Brianna Leon; sister, Carol Jamnik; brother-in-law, Richard (Beverly) Herrmann; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; siblings, Jerome, Marian and Marge; and daughter, Janet Herrmann.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine.
Memorials may be made to NAMI Northwest Suburban — National Alliance of Mental Illness, P.O. Box 1778, Arlington Heights 60006, naminorthwestsuburban.org; NWSRA 3000 Central Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008, justgiving.com/specialleisureservicesfoundation; Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 N. State, Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60602, epilepsychicago.org; or University of St. Francis, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet, IL 60435, stfrancis.edu/give.
