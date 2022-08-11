patricia hendrickson

CLIFTON — Patricia Lou Hendrickson, 83, of Clifton, and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
She was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Paxton, the daughter of Leonard and Selma (Theesfeld) Koschnick. Patricia married Harold Dale Hendrickson in Buckley, on Aug. 17, 1957. He preceded her in passing March 18, 2000.
Surviving are four children, Crystal Black, of Roberts, Scott Hendrickson, of Gillespie, Mark Hendrickson, of Roberts, and Joel (Beth) Hendrickson, of Chebanse; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in passing by her parents; two brothers, Stanley and Wilfred Koschnick; son-in-law, Stuart Black; and one son, Robert Eugene Hendrickson.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She loved traveling with her husband, especially going to casinos. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved the Friday Night Friends gatherings she would have.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Benjamin Hayter officiating.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse or Clifton Food Pantry.