patricia hendrickson

CLIFTON — Patricia Lou Hendrickson, 83, of Clifton, and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.

She was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Paxton, the daughter of Leonard and Selma (Theesfeld) Koschnick. Patricia married Harold Dale Hendrickson in Buckley, on Aug. 17, 1957. He preceded her in passing March 18, 2000.

Surviving are four children, Crystal Black, of Roberts, Scott Hendrickson, of Gillespie, Mark Hendrickson, of Roberts, and Joel (Beth) Hendrickson, of Chebanse; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

