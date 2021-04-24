Patricia Hancasky

CUSTER PARK — Patricia Anne Hancasky, 82, of Custer Park, passed away peacefully Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born Dec. 12, 1938, in Bourbonnais Township, Patricia Anne was a daughter of Herman and Annie (Wood) Magruder.
She attended Altorff School, where she was the only kid in her class, and went on to graduate from Manteno High School with the class of 1956.
On June 22, 1963, Patricia married Edward Bruce Hancasky at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kankakee.
She worked as a bookkeeper her entire life, and her positions included: 12 years with M&W Accounting in Kankakee, 10 years with Topping, Gianotti and Payne CPA’s and 14 years with Ramcorp Inc. in Wilmington, until being diagnosed with breast cancer. Following her defeat of cancer, Pat then went back to work for Olivet University where she was employed in adult studies until her retirement. In addition, Pat ran Custer Township for 20 years and served as township supervisor. During her tenure with Custer Township, Pat oversaw Oakwood Cemetery in Braidwood and Custer Park Cemetery, as well as coordinated the senior citizen Christmas dinners and assisted with government handouts. She was proud to have earned an award from Walmart which ultimately led to street lights on many dark coroners along Illinois Route 113, and she was active with the Custer Park Fire Department, who could always count on her, especially during times of tragedy, providing food and meals.
In her free time, Pat enjoyed working in the yard, tending to her flowers and was proud of her more than 250 varieties of Hosta plants. She made great efforts and strides in working to improve and preserve abandoned cemeteries, and her passion for veterans allowed for her to oversee the installation of the Veterans Memorial in Custer Park. She will be remembered as a great fan of both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Cubs, and was truly grateful for the care and support provided to her by her caregivers, friends and the class of ’56 girls.
Survivors include her two daughters, Mary (Leonard) Krull, of Spring Branch, Texas, and Carrie (Artur Kokoszko) Hancasky, of Custer Park; one granddaughter, Sophia E. Krull, of Spring Branch; one brother, Norman (Lovie) Magruder; three sisters, Betty Krueger, Carolyn Magruder and Geraldine Fulton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including her great-great-great-nephew, Christopher Frye, USMC, whom she was beyond proud; and not to forget her dear friends, Jay Plese and Dave Rampa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband, in 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington. The Rev. Sebastian Gargol will preside. Deacon Jay Plese will assist.
Burial will follow in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township, Manteno, where Pat will be laid to rest with her beloved late husband, Bruce.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
