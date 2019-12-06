Patricia D. Hamann, 92, of Grant Park, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) at the Bickford House in Bourbonnais.
She was born in Chicago, on Sept. 23, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Nila (Baker) Bauer. Patricia married Wesley H. Hamann on July 14, 1945, in Kankakee.
Surviving are her six children, Jill (Ronald) Claussen, of Grant Park, Joy (William) Blanke, of Momence, John (Jayne) Hamann, of Deland, Fla., and Julia (Larry) Chartier, of Deland, Fla., Jeffrey Hamann, of Momence, and Jay (Diane) Hamann, of Ashkum. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Trisha (Shannon) Meherg, Tracey Claussen (Mark Wydra), Tyler Claussen, Blaine (Amy) MacDonald, Jordan (Mark) Potempa, Steven Hamann, Shelly Hamann (Mark Veldhuizen), Ann (D.J.) Moody, William Blanke Jr., Jason (Becky) West, Ben (Adrienne) West, Kevin Chartier (Anna Price), Jill (Tom) Reardon; 20 great-grandchildren, Madison and Kaylie Meherg, Megan and Taylor Arseneau, Andrew Fulk, Alyssa and Jacob Hemp, Holly Moody, Odin and Ione West, Joshua and Ramsey West, Cayden, Hunter and Briar Potempa, Dahn, Julia and Ella Chartier, and Tom and Lauren Reardon; one sister, Mary Davis, of Martinton; sister-in-law, Monica Bauer, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband (on April 21, 1980); son, Jerry Hamann (March 29, 2001); daughter, Jone MacDonald (June 20, 2014); son-in-law, Gregory B. MacDonald (Dec. 1, 1994); grandson, David Bohl (July 14, 1997); granddaughter, Heather MacDonald Arseneau (June 20, 2005); great-grandson, Lucas West (Dec. 25, 2007); brother, Dean Bauer (Sept. 17, 2018); and brother-in-law, James Davis (April 7, 2010).
Patricia had previously worked at Baker & Taylor Company in Momence, and Kankakee Therapy and Rental.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Union Corners Cemetery in Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!