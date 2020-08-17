patricia golding

BOURBONNAIS — Patricia A. Golding, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 11, 1937, in Bradley, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy Bisping Wulff.
Patricia married William V. “Bill” Golding on Sept. 10, 1960, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
She retired from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s attendance office after 24 years of service.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Patricia was a former member of the Tuesday Book Review and was a former PTA president.
She enjoyed gardening, going for walks, and spending time with family.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Bill Golding, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Kelly Golding, of Glenview, and Steven and Donna Golding, of Naperville; one daughter and son-in-law, Diane Menard-Eastburn and Dave Eastburn, of Doylestown, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Harry Wulff; one daughter, Amy Ahlden; and one son-in-law, Allen Menard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
A memorial gathering will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
