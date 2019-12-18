Patricia Dupuis Genschaw, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at Amita Health Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais.
She was born July 3, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine (Holder) Anderson. Patricia married Lawrence Dupuis. He preceded her in death. She then married Don Genschaw. He preceded her in death.
Patricia was a homemaker. She had previously worked at the Kankakee Racket Club. Patricia enjoyed playing tennis.
Surviving are one son, Gary Dupuis, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Diana Meade, of Clearwater, Fla.; and six grandchildren, Jenna Jamros, Ryan Dupuis, Nicole Meade, Kevin Meade, Phillip Meade and Bryce Dupuis. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeff Genschaw; and one brother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public visitation services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!