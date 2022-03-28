Patricia Demack

BEECHER — Patricia A. Demack, 81, of Beecher, passed away Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at the Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Ind.
She was born July 3, 1940, in Beaverville, the daughter of Harvey H. and Elizabeth F. Lefeaver Eckhoff.
Patricia married John J. Bleyle, Jr. on Sept. 6, 1958. He preceded her in death in November 2003. She then married Richard “Dick” Demack on July 11, 2008. He survives.
In addition to her husband, Richard “Dick” Demack, of Beecher, surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Tina (Felix) Gomez, of Chicago Heights, Teri Shupert, of Tampa, Fla., and Kim (Keith) Horn, of Momence; three sons and daughters-in-law, Frank Demack (Jill Lincoln), of Momence, Paul (Tina) Demack, of Momence, and Eric (Shannon) Demack, of Bourbonnais; her sister, Sherry Eckhoff; her precious 13 grandchildren; and precious six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Harvey Eckhoff.
She was an insurance agent for Warren Insurance of Steger.
Patricia was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life service, both at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Peter Jankowski will officiate.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.