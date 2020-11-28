PIPER CITY — Patricia Gail Colravy Mogged, a life-long resident of Piper City, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) while under OSF Hospice Care at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
She was born in 1934, the daughter of Edmund and Elma (Herr) Colravy, of Piper City.
Pat graduated from Piper City High School in 1952, and from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Bloomington in 1955, at which time she accepted her first nursing position at Fairbury Hospital. She later worked at Fairview Haven in Fairbury.
She told stories of caring for patients on iron lungs. One of her fondest memories of nursing school was attending a lecture in St. Louis by Dr. Jonas Salk, who had discovered the polio vaccine. Ironically, now, her passing was hastened by another deadly pandemic.
Nursing was her calling, and at age 78, her kids had to coax her to retire. She wasn’t ready to slow down yet.
Pat married the love of her life, Bob (Robert) Mogged, in 1956. Over the next 46 years, they raised six children, operated Robert Mogged Construction, and were very active members in the Ford County Democratic Party.
Bob preceded her in death in 2002.
Pat was a devout member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, CCD coordinator, CCW member, Joliet Diocese CCW Woman of the Year, Cub Scout leader, provided piano accompaniment to many students at music contests, served on the Ford Central School Board, always had a word of encouragement or quip to quote, worked tirelessly, and prayed constantly. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, and crocheting. She always said that “anything worth having is worth working for.” She could always be found at her grandkids’ athletic and musical events and was an avid fan of the Cubs and Bears.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her dear brother, James Colravy; and her beloved son, Michael Mogged.
She will be greatly missed by and is survived by her daughters, Shellan (Rick) Schwank, of Godfrey, and Maureen (Dave) Wyhs, of Bloomington; sons, Scott (Kim) Mogged, Timothy Mogged and Paul (Sharon) Mogged, all of Piper City; daughter-in-law, Tina Mogged, of Bloomington; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Marjorie Colravy, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Glenn Mogged, of Piper City, Marian Mogged, of Martinton, Harry (Virginia) Mogged, of LaHogue, and Charles (Verna) Mogged, of New Mexico.
Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City, with the Rev. John Balluff officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City. A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City or Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!