Patricia Bohl

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia “Patti” D. Bohl, 75, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021).
She was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Blythe, Calif,, the daughter of Edwin and Eloise (Ellsworth) Meyers. Patti married the love of her life, Michael Bohl, on Feb. 18, 1978, in Chula Vista, Calif.
Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Michael Bohl, of Bloomington; children, Robin (Scott) Soebbing, of Lincoln, Tracy (Robert) Bradford, of West Lafayette, Ind., Jonathan (Erica) Bohl, of Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Brandon (Laurie) Soebbing, of Lafayette, La., Cramer Soebbing, of Chicago, Lauren (Peter) Gillen, of Chatham, Brook Soebbing, of Lincoln, Jack, Xander and Noah Bradford, of West Lafayette, Ind., and Banks, Laney and Maddox Bohl, of Lafayette, Ind.; four great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Trish) Meyers, of Rogersville, Tenn.; niece, Teresa Helms; and nephew, Stephen Meyers.
Preceding her in death were her father, Edwin T. Meyers; mother, Eloise (Meyers) Cooper; and grandparents, Mac and Bernice Doran.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, followed by a celebration of life service at 11.30 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God, 800 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, with the Rev. Robert Bradford officiating.
Memorials may be made to River City Church Missions, 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN 47909, or online at rivercity.onlinegiving.org/donate, noting “Mission, Patti Bohl” in the notes section.
