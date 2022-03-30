Patricia Bland

KANKAKEE — Patricia A. Bland, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 27, 2022) at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Anna (Janczak) Wheeler.

Patricia was a bank teller at National City Bank and PNC Bank.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, doing puzzles, making crafts and gardening. She volunteered at the Limestone Library and at Midwest Distribution Center. Patricia was a member of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on several committees. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons, Roger (Donna) Bland, of Bonfield, David (Sandy) Bland, of McHenry, and Michael (Joy) Bland, of Bonfield; one daughter, Michelle (Joe) Kenning, of Limestone; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dayle Seitz, of Kankakee; and one brother, Dennis “Roe” (Joann) Wheeler, of Kankakee.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Women.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

Recommended for you