Patricia Bland

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KANKAKEE — Patricia A. Bland, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 27, 2022) at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Anna (Janczak) Wheeler.
Patricia was a bank teller at National City Bank and PNC Bank.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, doing puzzles, making crafts and gardening. She volunteered at the Limestone Library and at Midwest Distribution Center. Patricia was a member of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on several committees. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons, Roger (Donna) Bland, of Bonfield, David (Sandy) Bland, of McHenry, and Michael (Joy) Bland, of Bonfield; one daughter, Michelle (Joe) Kenning, of Limestone; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dayle Seitz, of Kankakee; and one brother, Dennis “Roe” (Joann) Wheeler, of Kankakee.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating.
Memorials may be made to United Methodist Women.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.