ST. MARYS, Kan. — Patricia Ann (Forbes) Farman, 93, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, in St. Marys, Kan.
She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wilbur and Florence Lacoste Forbes.
Patricia attended St. Patrick’s Grade and High School in Kankakee.
She married Louis Farman. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 2011.
Patricia was employed at First Trust and Savings Bank and later with the U.S. Postal Service.
She moved to St. Marys, Kan., in 2008. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Mission Chapel in Emmett, Kan.
In addition to her husband, Louis, she was preceded in death by a son, Erik; and a brother, Earl.
Surviving are her four sons, Daniel (Patricia) Farman, of St. Anne, David Farman and Jeffrey Farman, both of Texas, and Jason Farman, of Kankakee; her daughter, Diana Keller, of St. Anne; along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited Monday, Jan. 10, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, Kan. A Requiem Mass was held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph Mission Chapel in Emmett, Kan. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Emmett.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Mission Chapel and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, KS 66536 or to Kankakee County Humane Foundation, St. Anne.