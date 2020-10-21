Patricia Anderson

KANKAKEE — Patricia “Patsy” A. Anderson, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home, Kankakee.
She was born May 27, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lester and Lillian (Burch) Burrill. Patricia married Samuel J. Anderson at St. Rose Catholic Church in 1948. He preceded her in death April 20, 2014.
Patricia was a secretary at Lowe Seed Co. for 10 years.
She was a member of St. Rose Church, the Moose Lodge and enjoyed flowers and gardening, camping at Gypsy Campground in Iroquois County, birdwatching, and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lester (Lynn) Anderson, of Kankakee, Ricky Anderson, of Kankakee, and David (Debra) Anderson, of Chebanse; five grandchildren, Derek (Cara) Anderson, of Kankakee, Dustin Anderson, of Kankakee, Angela (Rico) Mitchell, of Nashville, Tenn., David Jr. (Deisy) Anderson, of Bourbonnais, and Davina Morse, of Texas; eight great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Shirley St. Germaine.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Luke Anderson.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will follow shortly after that at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Goodrich.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care of Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley) or St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee.
