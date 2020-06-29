BOURBONNAIS — Pat Neville, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at her home.
She was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Joliet, the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn (Klover) Hermes.
Pat graduated from St. Francis Academy and attended the College of St. Francis in Joliet.
She married Keith Neville on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington.
Surviving are her husband, Keith Neville, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Lynn Neville, of Elmhurst; one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Stephani Neville, of Lake Oswego, Ore.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Kathy Kelley, of Appleton, Wis.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Pat Hermes, of Sun City, Ariz.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marie Hermes; a brother-in-law, Don Keeley; and one nephew, Jeff Keeley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. As per Pat’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools’ Bradley site.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
