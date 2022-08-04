Daily Journal obituaries

Funeral services for Leslie E. “JR” Bork Jr., 88, of Onarga, were held July 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. JR passed away July 19, 2022. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Carey and Corey Schalber, Timothy and Mark Froehling, Eugene Bork and Bill Poppie.

Funeral Mass for Richard Elwyn Kingsnorth, 73, of Bourbonnais, was held July 15 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Richard passed away July 9, 2022. Inurnment was in St. George Cemetery.

Funeral services for Ruth Ann Menz, 46, of Bourbonnais, were held July 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. Ruth passed away July 11, 2022.

