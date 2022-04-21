Past services
Funeral services for Margaret Veronica Boisvert, 94, of Kankakee, were held April 11 at St. Rose Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Margaret passed away April 8, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Logan Boisvert, David Braun, Kevin Prosser, Jeremiah Blanchette and Richard Cain.
Funeral services for Shirley J. Floyd, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held April 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Shirley passed away April 7, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Jim and Ben Floyd, Ed and Alex Szadziewicz, Alejandro Castellano and Roger Blanchette.
Funeral Mass for Ester Jane Fox, 85, of Manteno, was held April 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Ester passed away March 31, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
A wake service for Victor D. Konik, 68, of Bradley, was held April 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Victor passed away April 2, 2022.
Funeral services for David Myers, 86, of Watseka, were held April 9 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. David passed away April 4, 2022. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Jerry, Greg and Kevin Myers, Steve Canady, Scott Gocker and Brad Bohner.
Funeral services for Rendal Reece, 67, of Bradley, were held April 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Chad Dalton officiating. Rendal passed away April 5, 2022.
Funeral services for Elaine Romine, 89, of Watseka, were held April 9 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Ashley Clifton officiating. Elaine passed away April 3, 2022. Burial was in GAR Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Ryne Romine, Mel, Dean and Roy Eilts, and Jeff and Mark Clifton. Honorary pallbearers were Rick Eilts and Don Tipton.
Funeral Mass for Phyllis Schneider, 88, of Herscher, was held April 9 at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Phyllis passed away April 5, 2022. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Josh and Brian Schneider, Brent and Christopher Fasking, James Coats and Hunter Bushey.
Funeral Mass for Scott Lee Seaton Sr., 86, of Kankakee, was held April 9 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Scott passed away March 26, 2022. Pallbearers were Chistopher, Mark, Scott III and Patrick Seaton, Theotis James and Luke Costanza.