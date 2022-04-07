Past services

Graveside services for Myriam E. Brady, 95, of Watseka, were held March 14 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Myriam passed away March 7, 2022.
Funeral Mass for Barbara Ann Brown, 84, of Kankakee, was held March 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Barbara passed away March 7, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Donimic and Cameron Kregor, Aaron Howard, Drake DeYoung, Ryland Waterman and Andrew Souligne.
Funeral services for Lola Mae Douglas, 87, of Limestone, were held March 12 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Lola passed away March 2, 2022. Inurnment was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac.
Funeral Mass for Lauren D. “Tina” Kibbons, 63, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was held March 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak and Deacon Greg Clodi officiating. Tina passed away Feb. 8, 2022. Inurnment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Richard L. Neufeld, 86, of Kankakee, were held March 12 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Richard passed away March 7, 2022.
Funeral services for Reuben Marvin Riegel, 89, of Bonfield, were held March 12 at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Reuben passed away March 6, 2022. Interment was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Nathan and Patrick Lindley, Myron and Troy Riegel, Josh Piercy and Jared Sikes.
Graveside services for Terry L. Sifrit, 60, of St. Anne, were held March 16 in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Chaplain Mark Moore officiated. Terry passed away March 9, 2022.
Funeral services for Karen Kay Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, were held March 19 at The First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating. Karen passed away March 8, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Petersen, Mike Dudgeon, and John and Dick Sutfin.
Funeral services for Guy D. Warke, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held March 19 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley. Vicar Terry Kilens and Lynne Culkin SAM officiated. Guy passed away March 11, 2022. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Christopher and Collin Warke, Kurt and Karl Stefans, Roger Gundersen and Kenneth Jarosch. Honorary pallbearer was Erik Gunderson.