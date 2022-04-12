Funeral Mass for Betty Mae Gerard, 81, of Crown Point, Ind., was held March 22 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with Bishop Joseph Perry officiating. Betty passed away March 17, 2022. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Letha Hamilton, Margie Tofte, Millie Blanchette, Barbara Giardina, Brenda Weiss and Maurice and Gerald Robbins.
Funeral services for Norma O. Morgan, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held March 19 at First Church of the Nazarene, with Lindell Browning officiating. Norma passed away March 10, 2022. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Kevin Alsvig, Jay, Tyler and Jacob Comfort, Frank Thomas and Ivor Newsham.
Funeral services for Velma J. Shear, 97, of Grand Rivers, Ky., were held March 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Velma passed away March 14, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Tim and Dennis Prince, Scott Shear, Andrew Ellumbaugh, Brendon Bayston and Jeff Ashline.
Funeral Mass for Norma J. Voss, 87, of Manteno, was held March 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Norma passed away March 11, 2022. Inurnment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.