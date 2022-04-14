Past services
Funeral Mass for Derek Ader, 32, of Boca Raton, Fla., was held March 26 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Derek passed away March 12, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Arlene Erma Kollmann, 87, of Bloomington, were held March 24 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Jonathan Huehn and the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Arlene passed away March 21, 2022. Burial was in Lyman Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Evan Kollmann, Seth and William Woodard, Lucas Wall, Bryan Rauch and Nick Zabel.
Funeral services for Melvin LaFine, 86, of Bradley, were held March 16 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with Duane Denboer officiating. Melvin passed away March 11, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Grace C. LeRoy, 97, of Clifton, were held March 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Grace passed away March 19, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brian, Matthew, Jacob and Zachary LeRoy, Gene Glenn and Jim Schnurr.
Funeral services for Dale Arthur Lutz, 89, of Bourbonnais, were held March 25 at College Church of the Nazarene, with Dr. Marvin Jones officiating. Dale passed away March 11, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Graveside services for Joyce Barbara Holland Meier, 97, of Kankakee, were held March 25 in St. Anne Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Joyce passed away Feb. 23, 2022.
Funeral services for Margaret R. Moore, 72, of Watseka and formerly of Piper City, were held March 11 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Josh Denoyer officiating. Margaret passed away March 2, 2022. Interment was in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Decatur.
Funeral services for Charles Ray “C. Ray” Prussner, 93, of Clifton, were held March 24 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. C. Ray passed away March 20, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Debora Rose Singleton, 71, of Papineau, were held March 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Debora passed away March 16, 2022. Interment was in Papineau Cemetery. Pallbearers were John, Drewes and Brandon Kooyenga, Austin Trudeau, Carter Pomaranski and Alex White.
Funeral services for Judy Diane Taylor, 78, of Brook, Ind., were held April 2 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Kentland, Ind., with the Rev. Sue Spurlin officiating. Judy passed away March 30, 2022. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Skyler and Trevor Page, Shane Heath, Ben Taylor, Levi Foster and Colton Pluimer.
Funeral Mass for Theodore Joseph Tragesser, 74, of Manteno, was held March 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Theodore passed away March 19, 2022. Pallbearers were Doug, Rick and Ryan Tragesser, Stephen Cuchiara, Robert Finley and Stephen Breden. Honorary pallbearers were Brendan Finley and Jack Breden.