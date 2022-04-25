Past services

Funeral services for Vietta Coffie, 92, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and formerly of Kankakee, were held April 23 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Dr. Montele A. Crawford officiated. Vietta passed away April 14, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Damon, Aaron, Deron, Donnell, David and Brian Coffie.
Funeral services for Ronald Wayne Henrichs, 73, of Danforth, were held April 16 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Ronald passed away April 1, 2022. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Quintin, Owen and Marin Miller, and Chet, John and Colton Henrichs. Honorary pallbearers were Russ Geisler, Dave and Mark Schoon, Hanley Guy, Merle Perzee, Hank Henrichs, Dale Hari, and Steve and Kevin Kemarly.
Funeral services for Cheryl Koenig, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held April 16 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cheryl passed away April 10, 2022.
Funeral services for Robert Wayne “Bob” Lee, 80, of St. Anne, were held April 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with Marty Schaafsma officiating. Bob passed away April 10, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne Township. Pallbearers were Hunter and Lucas Lee, Russ Stevenson and Joel Cluver.
Funeral services for Lorin Taden Sr., 71, of Sheldon, were held April 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Lorin passed away April 13, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Lorin Jr. and Shawn Taden, Reecce Hohn, Jerry Bennett and Dave and Alex Durflinger.
Funeral services for Vivian Thomas, 68, of Kankakee, were held April 22 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. officiated and Pastor Carl Randle Sr. delivered the eulogy. Vivian passed away April 8, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kamarius and Charles Caffey, Damarion Smith, Darrell Pickens Jr., Dennis Adams and Keon Speed.