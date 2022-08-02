Daily Journal obituaries

Past services

Funeral services for Edward Jay Gaunce, 75, of Bradley, were held July 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Edward passed away July 6, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Aaron, Jeff, David and Nathan Lade, Jovarez Radford and Sean Carter.

Funeral services for Marilyn May Miller, 91, of Papineau, were held July 9 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Marilyn passed away July 2, 2022.

