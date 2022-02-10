CLIFTON — Pamela J. Smith, 64, of Clifton, and formerly of Olney, passed away Monday (Feb. 7, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Pamela was born June 27, 1957, in Olney, the daughter of to Arthur and Nancy (Bateman) Fritschle. She married Rolland Smith on July 31, 1982.
She worked as a guidance counselor at several high schools, including Central High School in Clifton.
Pamela enjoyed bowling and had bowled in numerous national women’s tournaments. She and her husband, Rollie, traveled to all 50 states and she was proud to have collected a spoon from every state. Pamela also collected Swarovski crystals and had a passion for genealogy.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 40 years, Rolland Smith, of Clifton; son, Jim (Kathy) Smith, of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Kerri (Al) Lambert, of Bunkie, La.; son, Darren (Sara) Smith, of St. Charles; 11 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; sisters, Susan (Steve) Neuman, of Olney, and Marilyn Keller, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; aunts, Anna Mae Barber, of Olney, Pat (Bob) Jones, of Champaign, and Sheri (Jerry) Vandergriff, of Patterson, Ga.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements are by Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services in Crest Haven Memorial Park, Claremont.
Memorials may be made to the Clifton Food Pantry or the charity of the donor’s choice.
