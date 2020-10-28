KANKAKEE — Pamela K. Gurney, 72, of Kankakee and formerly of Joliet, passed away at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, on Friday (Oct. 22, 2020).
Surviving are her mother, Charlotte Gurney (nee Geissler); two sisters, Cynthia and Deborah Gurney.
Preceding her in death were her father, Wayne F. Gurney (2000); maternal grandparents, Elmer and Frieda Geissler; and paternal grandparents, Oliver and Addie Gurney.
Pam was born in Joliet, on Sept. 25, 1948.
She was a graduate of College of St. Francis.
Pam retired from the Illinois Area Agency on Aging. In recognition of her considerable service to programs for the elderly, she was recognized by the governor of Illinois through TRIAD. She formerly worked as a director with the Girl Scouts of America where she was a recipient of the coveted Thanks Badge. In retirement, she served as director of the vision service program with Options Center for Independent Living.
She was a member of Ashbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to a local Meals on Wheels or other elder charities.
Please sign her online guestbook at chsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!