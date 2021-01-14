ONARGA — Pamela K. Fink, 70, of Onarga, passed away Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, of a sudden illness.
She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Watseka, the daughter of Melvin and Shirley (Schmitt) Lavoie. They preceded her in death.
Pamela married David G. Fink, in Crescent City, on Oct. 25, 1969. He survives.
She is also survived by two sons, David M. (Lisa) Fink, of Philo, and Chad (Jennifer) Fink, of Melissa, Texas; four grandchildren, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Fink, of Philo, and Mason and Lauren Fink, of Melissa, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Brantly and McKenna; and five sisters, Barbara (Kenton) Munsterman, of Bourbonnais, Jean (Ty) Herron, of Crescent City, Mary (Scott) Quinn, of Bloomington, Michel Lavoie, of Austin, Texas, and Angie (Aaron) Taylor, of Donovan.
Mrs. Fink was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent City, where she was also a member of the church council and current president of the CCW, was two-time Woman of the Year, Eucharist minister, Catechism minister, and taught first communion. She was also a member of the Onarga Historical Society, Princess Onarga Questers, and was the Donovan, Buckley and Onarga Postmaster for many years.
Pam loved spending time with her grandchildren and children, never missing any events that they were involved in.
She also enjoyed growing flower gardens, helping people, traveling with family, and was a wine enthusiast.
Private visitation and funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga.
A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent City, as per family wishes.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
