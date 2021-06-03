KANKAKEE — Pamela J. “Pam” Burbey, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 31, 2021) at Northwestern Hospital, Chicago.
Pam was born June 5, 1951, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of Frank Behling and Mary (McCormick) Behling. She married Richard Burbey on July 5, 1980. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2007.
Pam worked for the City of Kankakee’s Code Enforcement Department, “Nuisance Property Abatement,” until her retirement in 2021.
She adored her grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Pam loved her dog, Ozzie.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew (Amber) Burbey, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Ashley (Ryan) Buckner, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Oliver and Eleanor Burbey and Adeline Buckner; one sister, Carole Mahoney, of Peoria; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Sadie Buckner; and stepfather, John O’Neill.
Visitation will be from noon Saturday, June 5, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing if you have not been vaccinated.
Memorials may be made to the family for the education of the grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.