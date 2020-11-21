DWIGHT — “The most amazing mother, daughter, friend, person,” Pam (née Riccolo) Atchison, 71, of Dwight, joined our Lord and Savior on Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Pam was surrounded by her loving family as she made her final journey.
Pamela Ann was born March 19, 1949, the oldest child of Caruso and Virginia (née Holland) Riccolo. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are her identical twin daughters, Amy (Shawn) McCarville, of Kenosha, Wis., and Jamie Atchison, of Normal; two spoiled cats, Allie and Kate; one grandfur, Kevin; two brothers, Ric (Diana Ehri) Riccolo, and Bill (Sandy) Riccolo, all of Olympia, Wash.; her first friend, Kathie Patterson, of Shell Knob, Mo.; along with many family and friends throughout the country.
Pam was a wonderful person who accepted everyone unconditionally, her family said. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as Christ forgave you.”
She was a dedicated single mother first and foremost; she treasured her children. Pam was so proud to be the mother of twins and cherished every moment with them. In recent years, she deeply appreciated the way they cared for her. Pam had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She enjoyed playing the tenor saxophone in the Dwight Township High School marching and jazz bands as well as serving as the class of 1967 president. One of the many highlights of her high school years was going with friends to see her favorite band, The Beatles, at the Chicago Amphitheatre.
Pam excelled at every job she ever had. She worked at Fox Developmental Center where she formed a special family bond with resident Kimmy Taylor, her mom, Casina Taylor, and sister, Beverly, of Chicago. Many times she would bring Kimmy home to be with her family. She later lived in Chicago and worked at Sethness Greenleaf as an office administrator while attending Northeastern University. Returning to Dwight, she was a dispatcher for the Dwight Police Department where she made a lifelong friend, like a brother, Bill Sole. She also worked with her mother for many years waitressing at the VFW Friday Night Fish Fry. She later worked at Exelon’s LaSalle and Dresden stations, retiring in 2004. In semi-retirement she worked for Lovell Excavating, Sancken Sole Realty and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
She was active in the Dwight community; she coached her daughters’ softball teams and was excited the year the Bad News Batters won the championship. Pam proudly served two terms on the Dwight Village Board where she was the head of the property committee that laid the groundwork for the construction of the new village hall.
Pam was an avid reader and lifelong learner; she benefited from studying the Bible with Dr. Stephen Lauricella, she joined St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and served on the church council with many dedicated members for several years.
Over the last few years, Pam persevered through many health challenges; she was fortunate to have the great support of many friends. In the last month, she was truly blessed to be at home with great caregivers. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her and forever remembered.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be at a later date at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dwight. She will be laid to rest alongside her parents in the Holland family cemetery in Kinston, N.C.
Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please sign her guestbook at hagermemorial.com.
