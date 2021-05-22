Owen Hertz

REDDICK — Owen W. Hertz, 85, of Reddick, passed away May 14, 2021, surrounded by his children, at Riverside Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.
Owen was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Bonfield, the son of Earl and Mildred (Withaft) Hertz. Owen married Sondra Sullivan on May 31, 1958, at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin.
After graduating from Reddick High School in 1953, he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
Owen was a lifelong farmer in the Reddick area and retired from Armour Pharmaceutical (CSL Behring) with more than 35 years of service.
He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in various activities. Owen looked forward to traveling with Sondra, especially to Florida.
Surviving are his five children, Jackie (Rich) Staab, of Metamora, Mike (Shelley) Hertz, of Buckingham, Carrie (Michael) Beale, of Warrenville, Roxanne (Joe) Turner, of Bourbonnais, and Steve (Amy) Hertz, of Buckingham; 14 grandchildren, Beka (Shane), Eric, Gered (Kelsey), Adam (Skyla), Emily, Bradley, Kenny, Abigail (Evan), Victoria, Ana, Molly (Ben), Alex, Luke and Alona; six great-grandchildren, Caden, Emmie, Addie, Maleigha, Oakley, Rosalie and Chase. Also surviving are his brother, Roger (JoAnn) Hertz, of Bonfield; and three sisters-in-law, Jeannine Dunn and Karen Batdorf, of Bourbonnais, and Midge (Bill) Kissack, of Bartlesville, Okla.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Sondra; his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Carolyn (Tuttle) Sullivan.
The family held a private memorial service at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Eric and Adam Turner, Gered, Kenny and Luke Hertz and Alex Staab; and vocalist was grandson, Bradley Beale.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in care of Roxanne Turner. P.O. Box 784, Manteno, IL 60950.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
