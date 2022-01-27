NEW LENOX — Owen A. Buente, 90, of New Lenox and formerly of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Bonfield, the son of Arthur and Myrtle (Wingert) Buente. Owen married Patricia Wilhoyt on Aug. 31, 1957, at the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death July 20, 2015.
Owen was a farmer and had worked at Valspar Corporation in Kankakee. He loved to farm. He was a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan. Owen was a dedicated family man and took great care of his family and friends.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Owen was a member of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son, Col. Robert and Kelly Buente, of Scott Air Force Base; two daughters, Ruth and Ray Wheeler, of Bonfield, and Elizabeth Shannon and John LoDolce, of New Lenox; one sister, Ardis and Allen Messer, of Bonfield; two brothers, Orlin Buente, of Kankakee, and Harley and Carolyn Buente, of Bonfield; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many close nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Patricia Buente, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kathy Holmes; one brother, Elwin Buente; and two sisters, Shirley Hunyor and Sharon Geiger.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lightways Hospice and the doctors at Silver Cross Hospital.
