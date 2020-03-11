ST. ANNE — Oweda “Ruth” Nickens, 89, of St. Anne, passed away March 3, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harvey and Beulah Zollicoffer.
Ruth married Melvin Nickens in June of 1948. He preceded her in death in 1971.
She worked as a radiation therapist and a hospital administrator. She was also head of the admissions department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Ruth worked in the daycare department at Asbury United Methodist Church for several years.
She was a world traveler. Ruth was recognized as Who’s Who in the Midwest. She held a Master’s Degree in Health Administration. She was a true believer in the Lord and his teachings.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Terry and Antje Nickens, of Kankakee, and Greg Nickens; seven grandchildren, Keyomo Smith, Candice Taylor, Nakia Tetter, Matthew Nickens, Mackenzie Nickens, Mila Nickens and Niels Nickens; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.
