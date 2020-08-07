KANKAKEE — Osie Eldridge, 83, of Kankakee, passed away July 29, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Masks and social distancing should be applied.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Fair Haven Church of God in Christ Church in Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Osie was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Columbus, Miss., the daughter of Harold Brown and Polly Johnson-Brack.
She was member of the Fair Haven Church of God in Christ Church where she served as a Church Mother, worked with the Bible Band Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lavern (Archie) Eldridge-Gardener, of Kankakee; her granddaughter, Tocarra (Aaron) Eldridge-Robinson, of Kankakee; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Preceding her in death were her mother, Polly Johnson-Brack-Evans; father, Harold Brown; sisters, Lucille Brack-Wilson and Fannie Mae Brack-Hill; brothers, Clarence Brack, Andrew Brack, Richard Short, James Brack and Wadell Brown; and grandson, Tamaris Rakeem Barnett.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
