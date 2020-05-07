BRADLEY — Oshana M. Shepherd, 21, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, until the 11 a.m. family service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Thomas J. Ervin officiating. Please keep in mind the Coronavirus guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!