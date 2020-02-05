GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Osena (Kincade) Armendariz passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz., from a sudden illness. She was living in Glendale at the time. Osena is formerly of Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 27, 1959, in Watseka, the daughter of Charlene (Kincade) Brandenburg and Ralph Kincade. Her father preceded her in death.
Osena had been a health care worker for many years.
Her hobbies included crocheting and making blankets for the family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jorge Armendariz; paternal grandparents, Paul Kincade and Dorothy Gutherie; maternal grandmother, Cora Burtcheard; maternal grandfather, Paul Campbell; and stepfather, Alvin D. Brandenburg Sr.
Surviving are her mother, Charlene Brandenburg, of Kankakee; her daughter, Micaella Green (Willow Kilberts); sons, Salvador Marquez, of Bradley, and Miguel Gonzalez, of Kankakee; sisters, Rhonda Ayala, of Chandler, Ariz., Deanna (Luis) Gaytan, of Kankakee, and Denise (Jesus) Martinez, of Bradley; brothers, Alan (Lisa) Brandenburg and Randy Brandenburg (Nikki O’Quinn); grandchildren, Lexi, Sal, Angelina and Mariah Marquez, Nevaeh Punis and Sebastian Gonzalez; great-grandson, Adrian Hicks; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John Paul II, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee.
