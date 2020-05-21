Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...INDIANA... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR RUSSELL AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR GURNEE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT LINCOLNSHIRE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR DES PLAINES AFFECTING COOK COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT RIVER FOREST AFFECTING COOK COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT RIVERSIDE AFFECTING COOK COUNTY FOX RIVER AT ALGONQUIN LOCK & DAM TAILWATER AFFECTING KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT MONTGOMERY AFFECTING KANE AND KENDALL COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT DAYTON AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY VERMILION RIVER NEAR LEONORE AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 645 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 5.5 FEET...LOW-LYING AREAS OF ISLAND PARK INUNDATED IN MOMENCE. FLOODING OF EAGLE ISLAND ROAD NEAR SUN RIVER TERRACE. &&