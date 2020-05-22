GRANT PARK — Orville L. Nietfeldt, 89, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Flossmoor, the son of August and Edna Stunkel Nietfeldt.
Orville married Bettylou Ann Rasmussen on Aug. 12, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Aug. 21, 2004.
He was a farmer.
Orville loved his spending time with his family, farming and caring for his lawn.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his children, Beverly and Charles Silcox, of Grant Park, and Kathleen and Melvin Hoekstra, of Grant Park; grandchildren, Jason and Jennifer Silcox, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jeremy and Gail Silcox, of Bourbonnais, Angela and Donald Harms, of Tega Cay, S.C., Amy and Richard Herz, of Grant Park, and Matthew and Jennifer Hoekstra, of Grant Park; great-grandchildren, Ian Herz, Aaron Herz, Taytum Hoekstra, Micah Hoekstra, Zachary Hoekstra, Justin Silcox, Jordon Silcox, Joel Silcox, Carter Silcox, Connor Silcox, DainLee Harms, Cooper Harms, Macguire Harms, Piercen Harms and Jancyn Harms; his siblings, Arlene Nietfeldt, of Manteno, Adeline and Paul Weber, of Bourbonnais, Betty Ann and Loren Scharp, of Manteno, and Kenneth and Janice Nietfeldt, of Manteno; and one sister-in-law, Marge Soellner, of Monee; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, August and Edna Nietfeldt; two brothers, Milton Nietfeldt and Roger Nietfeldt; one brother-in-law, Leland Rasmussen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Mabel Rasmussen; niece, Jennifer Wilken; and nephews, Greg Weber and Chuck Rasmussen.
Private family services will be held, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
