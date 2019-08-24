Orville W. Busse, 95, resident of Sun City West, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, peacefully passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019). An avid golfer, his last round was on June 15th.
Born in Morton Grove, Orville was raised in Kankakee since the age of 2.
He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Kankakee High School, where he was salutatorian of his class and center for the Kankakee basketball team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an officer and a pilot during World War II. After his service, Orville obtained a degree in horticulture from the University of Illinois.
Orville married Patricia M. McDaniel in 1948, and they bought the family business, Sunnyside Greenhouses, in 1951 from his parents. The business grew and was renamed Busse’s Flowers and Gifts. Orville was very involved in local and state floral organizations, and for a number of years held the position of president of the Illinois State Florist Association.
While in Kankakee, he served on the school board for St. Paul’s Lutheran School and was a member of the Lions Club.
He ran Busses’s Flowers and Gifts with his wife Patricia until 1978 when they sold the business to a longtime associate, Elmer Rieck.
Retirement led to relocating in Sun City West, Ariz., where once again Orville became involved in local concerns that included clubs, businesses and philanthropic organizations. Pat and Orville were members of Briarwood Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and served in many capacities, including president of the club’s board. He was also very involved in other community organizations, including president of the Sun City West Foundation.
Orville left his wife of 71 years, Patricia; and their three children, Paul (Diane) Busse, Jean (Scott) Patterson and Ann (James) Tucker.
The Busse’s have four grandchildren, Emily Busse Blom, Andrew Busse, Eliot Busse and Max Patterson; they also have five great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ryder and Taylor Blom and Henry and Kate Busse.
Orville is survived by his two sisters, Dolores Wehrenberg and Connie Ashline.
Orville and Patricia are members of Our Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City West, where plans are in progress for a military service at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sun City West Foundation or Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Ariz.
