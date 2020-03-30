Ormond and Martha Horn

SULLIVAN — Ormond D. “Dean” Horn, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020); and his wife, Martha L. Horn, 88, of Sullivan, passed away at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020). Both were residents of Mason Point Senior Citizens’ Living in Sullivan.
The family had a small private service by the lake in Sullivan. Reed Funeral home in Sullivan handled all of the funeral arrangements.
Dean was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Fred and Kathryn Baier Horn. He had been an iron worker and the business agent for the Local Ironworkers Union 465 in Kankakee. Ormond was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps.
Martha was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Manchester, Ky., the daughter of George and Della Sharp Bowling. Martha was a homemaker and an “excellent first mate.”
Dean and Martha were married July 11, 1969, in Monticello, Ind.
Surviving are their children, Michael Bowlin, of Los Angeles, Calif., Tammy (Thomas) Tilghman, of Gautier, Miss., Cindy Horn, of Richmond, Va., and R. Dean Horn, of Highland, N.J.; grandchildren, Brandon (Tina) West, of Bourbonnais, Rachel (Will) Woodruff, of Amherst, Ohio, Nicole (Joey Arflin) Collins, of Richmond, Va., Aaron Collins, of Fairfax, Va., and Aaron Miller and Philip Miller, of Washington; and great-grandchildren, Austin David-West, Jaxon David-West, Neko Arflin and Everett Woodruf.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Walter Miller and Ronnie Miller.
In addition to her husband, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Walter Miller and Ronnie Miller; two brothers; and two sisters.
“They will be held in our hearts forever,” the family said.
