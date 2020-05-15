TUCSON, ARIZ. — Oren Lee Lucas passed away May 6, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz., just one week and one day from his 80th birthday. He fought Parkinson’s disease for many years.
Oren was born in Caldwell, Kan., the son of Mary Ellen Trekell Lucas and Herbert Mortimer Lucas, on May 14, 1940. At age 5, Oren and his family moved to a farm north of Braman, Okla.
He attended Braman schools and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
Oren taught high school industrial arts, sciences, coached basketball and baseball and was principal at Orlando (Oklahoma) High School before being selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a special agent in 1966. After assignments to Mobile and Selma, Ala., he was assigned to Kankakee (Springfield Division) for the rest of his career with the Bureau.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 58 years, Verona; his sons, Doug (Jonalee) Lucas, of Bourbonnais, and Phil Lucas and Lori Guimond, of West Chicago; grandsons, Colton and Austin Lucas, of Bourbonnais; sister and brother-in-law, Lavetta and John Williams, of Sun City West, Ariz.; along with five nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant son, Kurt Leon; a brother, Charles Herbert Lucas; a niece, Micah Beth Lucas; an ex-sister-in-law, Linna Glynn Lucas; and a special cousin, Leon Trekell.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.
No services will be held at this time.
Funeral arrangements are by Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley, Ariz.
