Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER...KISHWAUKEE RIVER... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES KISHWAUKEE RIVER AT BELVIDERE AFFECTING BOONE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 1045 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.6 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 6.0 FEET BY THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 5.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS IN AREAS IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&