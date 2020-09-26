KANKAKEE — Ora L. Rockett, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at Citadel Care Center, Kankakee.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Attendance is limited. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Ora L. Rockett was born April 4, 1927, in Tunica, Miss., to the union of Alford and Eula Calvin.
She received her formal education in Clarksdale, Miss.
Ora was united in holy matrimony with Joseph Rockett Sr. on Nov. 22, 1943, and their union was blessed with four children.
She was employed by George Ryan as a maid and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a housekeeper.
Ora was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and later attended Trinity Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, visiting with family and friends and loved doing yard work.
Ora was a very caring and giving person. Ora was very polite, well respected and loved by many.
She was very proud of her Irish, French Creole, Indian and Black heritage.
Ora loved all people and had a loving relationship with God.
Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her loving children, Evelyn Cummings, Millie Jean Campbell, and a devoted son, Joseph Rockett Jr.; one sister, Estella Calvin; 14 grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; ex-husband, Joseph Rockett Sr.; sisters, Mary Kirby and Ethel Lee Martin; and brothers, Joe Calvin and Alfred Calvin Jr.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
