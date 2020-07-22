MANTENO — Onnie Parks, 84, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 8, 1936, in Tazewell, Tenn., the son of Frank and Mossie Parks. On June 22, 1957, he married Mary Hilbert.
Onnie was a dry ingredient operator at General Foods and retired in August of 1991 after 38 years.
Surviving are his loving wife, Mary; his children and their spouses, Ron and Kim Parks, of Battlefield, Mo., Randy and Kim Parks, of Manteno, Paul and Susan Parks, of Bourbonnais, and Diane and Eric Cinnamon, of Manteno; his siblings and their spouses, Buelah and Darrell Leach, Charlene Swinford, Bonnie and Dale Miller, RC and De Ann Parks, John Parks, Jay and Debbie Parks, Orville and Roseane Parks, and Barb and Terry Learned; his grandchildren, Jon and Michelle, Ronnie and Heather, Dennis Parks, Katie and Bryan Sullivan, Nicole, Amber, Jessica, Rachel, and Ashley Parks; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Sydney, Lylah, Tucker, Theo, Alexis, Abel, Annabelle, Addalynn and Ronnie; and his best friend, Ronnie Kuhlman.
Preceding him in death were a daughter, Julie Marie Parks; and eight siblings.
Onnie was a member of Manteno Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed fishing, working in his garden, golfing, bowling, water skiing and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
A public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please wear a mask/face covering and practice social distancing guidelines. “On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.”
Services are private, as it will be family only. The Rev. Ken Garner will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!