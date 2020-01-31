BRADLEY — Omar “Bud” D. Beasley, 75, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 13, 1944, the son of John and Opher (Hall) Beasley. Bud married Diane Dixon on July 4, 1964. She preceded him in death Aug. 12, 1994. He then married Patricia Boudreau on Jan. 16, 1999.
Omar was employed at Bungee as a lab technician. He was a former president of IBEW, chapter director of Goldwing Road Riders Association, and loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, motorcycling and watching old western movies. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always putting family first.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia, of Bradley; sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph (Cheri) Beasley, of Manteno, and Philip (Sonia) Boudreau, of Minnesota; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Long, of Kankakee, Rebecca (Christopher) Weigand, of Bourbonnais, Teri (Chuck) Oliver, of Greenfield, Ind., Shelly (Jeff) Lagacy, of Bradley, and Julie (Randy) Clay, of Crescent City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Carroll) Elkins, of Kentucky, and Neoma (Charles) Edwards, of Tennessee; 23 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife, Diane, he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and five sisters.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Burial will follow in the Aroma Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes.
