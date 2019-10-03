Ollie Geneva Gladden “Shorty” Taylor, 94, the family matriarch, of Kankakee, fell asleep peacefully and never woke up; she passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. Ollie was born Feb. 7, 1925, in Chester, S.C., Fairfield County.
Ollie was the ninth child of 10, of the late Henry and Janie (Bagley) Gladden. She was the youngest daughter of six girls. As a child she was baptized at 11 and attended Mount Olive First Baptist Church, in Chester.
As a child she loved to shoot marbles with the boys and jump rope. Ollie was a pianist, and her teacher was from Boston. Ollie played the piano by ear; she use to say “I could hear the notes and just play.” Her favorite color was green. Her favorite sport was football. Her favorite Christmas gift was a robe. Ollie was a swimmer and used to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago. She loved to fish, camp, garden and play cards. Spades was her favorite card game.
Ollie graduated from Finley High School, in Chester, at 16. She left South Carolina to go to New Jersey and then to Chicago. Ollie met the love of her life, Edd Leon Taylor Sr. They married Sept. 12, 1946, and produced five children, two sons and three daughters. Ollie was a stay-at-home mom.
Ollie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Janie Gladden; all of her siblings; her husband, Edd Leon Taylor Sr.; her son, Steven Fitzgerald; and a son-in-law, Ricky Spearman.
Ollie leaves her children, Janice Gray, of Kankakee, Edd Jr., of Kankakee, Lula Bell Spearman, of Apple Valley, Minn., and Marsha O. Sanders (Dandy), of Bartlett, Tenn., not to mourn, but to celebrate having her for 94 years. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lamond, Parrish, Che, Russell, Ricky, Elliot, Nicole, Tiffany, Trenton, Sharlene, Stefanie, Sierra, Shelby and Bijan; eighteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ollie leaves so many people who cared about her. All of her close friends, including Mrs. Terrell, Mrs. James and Ms. Jackson, are gone. She can join them now once again. Those four were the original “Golden Girls.” Everyone on Harbor Street, where Ollie lived, knew her as the “candy lady” and the “icy cup lady.”
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
