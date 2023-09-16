Obituary recap: Sept. 16, 2023 Sep 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, SEPT. 9Ashline, Leonard, 82, Valparaiso, Ind., Sept. 3Astroth, Dr. Kim Schafer, 67, Normal, Sept. 4 Dillman, Don and Betty, St. Anne, Sept. 2, 2023 and Jan. 29, 2021 respectively Hall, Harold F. Jr., 84, Grant Park, Aug. 28Hakeman, Michael, 61, Fairview Park, Ohio, Aug. 23May, Barbara, 83, Kankakee, Sept. 2Olena, Paula, 69, Kankakee, Aug. 23MONDAY, SEPT. 11Heagle, George, 75, Martinton, Sept. 8 WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13Campbell, William III, 35, Kankakee, Sept. 3Hagan, John Jr., 95, Bourbonnais, Sept. 9Haley, William "Bill," 78, Joliet, Sept. 9 McClure, Catherine, 56, Chicago, Sept. 9Read, Charles, 73, Bourbonnais, Sept. 9Saffell, Barbara, 93, Goodwine, Sept. 9Thomas, Albert "Al," 80, Kankakee, Sept. 2Tilley, Clyde Sr., 84, St. Anne, Sept. 6Yaniz, Naydu, 79, Bourbonnais, Sept. 2 Here’s a list of the obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Publishing Economics Food Daily Journal Newspapers Photo Fee Publication Funeral Home Edition Funeral Director Craftwork Payment Christianity Ethnology Highway Div Zoology List Name Marten Recap Fla. Peotone Manteno Harry Anne Kankakee Printing Print Bradley Bourbonnais Recommended for you Top 3 Manteno lands manufacturing plant Former NFL player to take over strength training for Kankakee High School Incobrasa breaks ground on $250 million plant expansion in Iroquois County Peotone grad dies in crash in Indiana Limestone teen receives first heart transplant