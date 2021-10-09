SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Bleyle, Robert, 85, Momence, Sept. 28
Brown, Mary Kathleen, 69, Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 15
Geiken, Kelly, 65, Roswell, Ga., Sept. 27
Glenn, Loretta, 59, Kankakee, Sept. 24
Gromer, Doris, 95, Bourbonnais, Sept. 29
Houde, Donald, 91, Bourbonnais, Sept. 29
LeBran, Joan, 80, Bourbonnais, Sept. 10
Moline, Ronald, 83, Loda, Sept. 23
Mollema, Jerry, 75, St. Anne, Sept. 24
Odle, Ethel, 95, Kankakee, Sept. 25
Ross, Karen, 69, Kankakee, Sept. 27
Weger, Irene, 87, Koontz Lake, Ind., Sept. 23
Williamson, Charles, 98, Newark, Sept. 29
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
LaMontagne, Velma, 87, Kankakee, Oct. 2
McCasky, Rev. Wilbur, 88, Crescent City, Oct. 3
Menard, Joyce, 98, Bradley, Oct. 2
Milton, Wayne, 94, Wilmington, Oct. 4
Taylor, Emily, 98, Manteno, Oct. 2
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Barnlund, Leslie, 74, Simpsonville, S.C., Sept. 26
Bechard, Barbara, 90, Kankakee, Sept. 29
Billadeau, Margaret, 94, Kankakee, Oct. 3
Cowhig, Loretto, 74, Kankakee, Oct. 1
Kuhn, Doris, 85, Peotone, Oct. 4
Pastorel, Lloyd, 82, Bourbonnais, Oct. 4
Townsend, Jennie, 82, Kankakee, Sept. 27
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Achten, Donald, 86, Limestone, Oct. 4
Bright, Joseph, 66, Bradley, Sept. 19
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week.