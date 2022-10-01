SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Beard, LaVerne, 103, Clifton, Sept. 15
Bennett, Betty, 69, Bourbonnais, Sept. 19
Coffer, John, 82, Bradley, Sept. 14
Farmer, Carl, 91, Bourbonnais, Sept. 18
Hajewski, Camden Charles, 3-weeks-old, Manteno, Sept. 18
Hunger, Adolph, 78, St. Anne, Sept. 20
Nagele, Catherine “Kate,” 102, Sheldon, Sept. 19
Rehmer, Shirley, 95, Momence, Sept. 21
Romine, Leatha, 67, Watseka, Sept. 21
Schmuker, Peter, 83, Manteno, Sept. 10
Schweizer, Sheri, 52, Bourbonnais, Sept. 10
Smith, Roger, 79, Mountain Home, Ark., Sept. 15
Williams, Nancy, 76, Kankakee, Sept. 16
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
Dahn, Marvin, 71, Kankakee, Sept. 23
McCorkle, H. Marjorie “Marge,” 97, Manteno, Sept. 22
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
Burlison, Phyllis, 89, Clifton, Sept. 23
Smith, Robert A., 90, Port St. Lucie, Fla., Sept. 23
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
Long, Terry, 77, Aroma Park, Sept. 18
Morez, Ronda, 74, Manteno, Sept. 26
Newman, Julie Ann, 53, Geneva, Sept. 21
Norton, Irene, 100, Clifton, Sept. 19
Pickering, Carolyn, 73, Spring Hill, Tenn., Sept. 26
Robinson, Dorothy, 75, Pembroke Township, Sept. 18
Seggebruch, Marlene, 89, Cissna Park, Sept. 26
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Ivy, Lucille, 91, Sun River Terrace, Sept. 21
Merrill, Norma Jean, 84, Kankakee, Sept. 19
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.
