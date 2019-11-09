SATURDAY, Nov. 2

Galeaz, Ellen Elizabeth “Gal,” 89, Campus, Oct. 31

Neumann, Jamie, 67, Watseka, Sept. 28

Running, Walter, 76, Kankakee, Oct. 16

Salery, Barbara, 69, Bourbonnais, Oct. 26

Topliff, Harriet, 96, Bradley, Oct. 30

MONDAY, Nov. 4

Cole, Floyd, 73, Bourbonnais, Nov. 1

Verkler, Ross, 84, Watseka, Nov. 2

Whitty, Lawrence, 82, Davenport, Iowa, Oct. 29

TUESDAY, Nov. 5

Donohue, Joseph, 85, Wilmington, Nov. 2

O’Cull, Cheryl, 68, Rocky Point, N.C., Nov. 3

Padgett, Joseph, 74, Kankakee, Nov. 3

Wilson, Carol, 90, Kankakee, Nov. 1

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6

Buckman, Gerald, 103, Kankakee, Oct. 26

Canfield, Brian, 90, Manteno, Oct. 29

Deprospero, William, 74, Bourbonnais, Nov. 1

Gerth, Hubert, 94, Chatsworth, Nov. 3

Heeler, Marjorie Cailteux, 95, Cllifton, Nov. 3

Michaels, Jessica, 30, Bourbonnais, Nov. 3

Molck, Charla, 85, Onarga, Nov. 3

Newman, Rufus, 90, Kankakee, Nov. 4

Snedden, Keith, 63, St. Anne, Nov. 4

Sparenberg, Frances, 60, Remington, Ind., Nov. 1

THURSDAY, Nov. 7

Moynahan, Deborah, 59, Grant Park, Nov. 4

Santillan, Cruz, 43, Bradley, Nov. 6

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.