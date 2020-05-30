Daily Journal obituaries

SATURDAY, May 23

Knupp, Dolores, 89, Kankakee, May 16

Nietfeldt, Orville, 89, Grant Park, May 19

Sebastiani, Betty, 87, Kankakee, May 18

Selucky, Laddie, 81, Bourbonnais, May 20

Uribe, Earl “Bud,” 91, Kankakee, May 18

Ward, Wesley, 56, Punta Gorda, Fla., May 16

Wiedl, Carol, 80, Kankakee, May 17

MONDAY, May 25

Memorial Day Holiday, no newspaper published

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Baker, Grover, 94, Kankakee, May 22

Goodwin, Erwin, 89, Wesley Township, May 22

Goudreau, Durl, 92, Dixon, May 19

Goudreau, Mary, 93, Ellisville, Mo., May 10

Johnson, Jerry C. Sr., 64, Kankakee, May 6

Prisock, Tye, 61, Bradley, May 22

Quinn, Frank “Bud” Jr., 88, Manteno, May 20

WEDNESDAY, May 27

Arseneau, Richard, 73, Bourbonnais, May 22

Donath, Leo, 88, Bradley, May 21

Sackett, Gregory, 47, Kankakee, May 21

THURSDAY, May 28

Cullum, Johnny Sr., 91, Momence, May 25

Hedger, Brenda, 60, Kankakee, May 24

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.