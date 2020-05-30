SATURDAY, May 23
Knupp, Dolores, 89, Kankakee, May 16
Nietfeldt, Orville, 89, Grant Park, May 19
Sebastiani, Betty, 87, Kankakee, May 18
Selucky, Laddie, 81, Bourbonnais, May 20
Uribe, Earl “Bud,” 91, Kankakee, May 18
Ward, Wesley, 56, Punta Gorda, Fla., May 16
Wiedl, Carol, 80, Kankakee, May 17
MONDAY, May 25
Memorial Day Holiday, no newspaper published
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Baker, Grover, 94, Kankakee, May 22
Goodwin, Erwin, 89, Wesley Township, May 22
Goudreau, Durl, 92, Dixon, May 19
Goudreau, Mary, 93, Ellisville, Mo., May 10
Johnson, Jerry C. Sr., 64, Kankakee, May 6
Prisock, Tye, 61, Bradley, May 22
Quinn, Frank “Bud” Jr., 88, Manteno, May 20
WEDNESDAY, May 27
Arseneau, Richard, 73, Bourbonnais, May 22
Donath, Leo, 88, Bradley, May 21
Sackett, Gregory, 47, Kankakee, May 21
THURSDAY, May 28
Cullum, Johnny Sr., 91, Momence, May 25
Hedger, Brenda, 60, Kankakee, May 24
