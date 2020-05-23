SATURDAY, May 16
Bergmann, Dolores, 90, Bourbonnais, May 11
Daniel, Marie, 52, Bourbonnais, May 7
Denault, Adrian, 79, Bradley, May 9
DeSelm, William, 56, Rosemont, May 11
Jaffe, Harold, 85, Kankakee, May 12
Lissy, Gary Jr., 58, Braceville, May 11
Lucas, Oren, 79, Tucson, Ariz., May 6
Miller, Kathy JoAnne, 75, Bourbonnais, May 7
MONDAY, May 18
Mullikin, Merle, 87, Limestone, May 14
TUESDAY, MAY 19
Guimond, David, 54, Bloomington, May 4
WEDNESDAY, May 20
Hanson, Beatrice, 92, Gibson City, May 15
Marshall, Esther, 94, Sheldon, May 14
THURSDAY, May 21
Cady, Debra, 66, Eureka, May 15
Jones, Betty, 82, Bradley, May 18
